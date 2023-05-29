Tony Hawk reveals that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are scoring ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ movie

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will provide the original score for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, as revealed by skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

The collaborative duo – who also perform together as Nine Inch Nails – recently scored the Pixar movie Soul, making the upcoming Turtles project their second children’s film for the 2020s. The movie, titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, is set for release on August 3.

Hawk revealed the news in a recent episode of his podcast Hawk vs Wolf (which he co-hosts with Jason Ellis), where he spoke about his recent cover of Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Wish’ (which features Reznor and Ross as well as members of The Dillinger Escape Plan, The Bronx, Every Time I Die and more).

The news was confirmed by director Jeff Rowe, who tweeted: “Well now that my teenage hero [Tony Hawk] has leaked that my music heroes are doing this I can add that the score is absolutely AMAZING. Exhilarating, terrifying, heartbreaking, full of sounds I didn’t know existed. I don’t have the vocabulary to describe it. I love it so much.”

Also due for release this year are two other films scored by Reznor and Ross: Challengers (a comedy due out on September 15) and The Killer (a neo-noir action thriller due out on November 10). Back in March, too, the pair shared a remix of Puscifer‘s 2020 song ‘Apocalyptical’.