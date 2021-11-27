Tony Iommi shares new song ‘Scent Of Dark’ and talks work on next Ozzy Osbourne album

Tony Iommi has returned with his first music in eight years with the single ‘Scent Of Dark’.

The Black Sabbath guitarist has also launched a perfume under the same name as part of a collaboration with perfumer Sergio Momo, who features on the track.

Besides a classical piece that he wrote for Birmingham Cathedral in 2017, it’s Iommi’s first new single proper since song releases from Sabbath’s 2013 album ’13’.

Advertisement

An accompanying music video that sees the guitarist sample his new perfume inside Sudley Castle in Winchcombe, near Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, is out now.

In an interview with Rolling Stone about the new collaboration Iommi spoke about an upcoming feature that he has on Ozzy Osbourne‘s next solo album.

“I wrote the whole track and played on it and played the solo on it,” he said. “It’s horrible, really….No. I’m joking. No, it’s good. It’s really good. And I like what Ozzy sang on it. I think he did a really good job. And I think they had Chad [Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers] play drums on it. I’ve left it in their hands now.”

When Iommi was asked how frequently he keeps in touch with Osbourne, he said: “We’re in touch quite a lot. We don’t really speak because we are useless on the phone, the pair of us. I think we stopped that when he used to phone me at 2 o’clock in the morning and I’d go, ‘Oz, it’s 2 o’clock in the morning.’ ‘Oh, oh, sorry. All right. Bye.’

“He forgets about what time it is in England, and of course when the phone goes at that time of the morning you think, ‘Oh, Christ. What’s that? Somebody’s died or something has happened.’ And of course it’s him going, ‘Oh, oh, oh, oh, sorry. I didn’t know it was that time.’ So we tend to sort of just text now,” Iommi said.

Advertisement

Former Sabbath frontman Osbourne, meanwhile, recently confirmed that 15 songs have been recorded for his follow-up to 2020’s ‘Ordinary Man‘.

Last month Ozzy told Metal Hammer that his new album will be “similar in tone to ‘Ordinary Man’ – but I can’t describe it completely”.

“I’ve not heard it for a while because it keeps going over to the next person to add their parts – we’re fucking around with it all the time,” he said.

Producer Andrew Watt is working with Osbourne again on the on the “work-in-progress” effort, which sees other guest appearances from Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, and Metallica‘s Robert Trujillo.

According to a recent financial statement issued by Sony, Osbourne’s next solo album is “anticipated over the next six months“.