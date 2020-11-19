Tool are giving fans the chance to win a signed kitchen sink

Tool fans have been given the chance to win the most unlikely of memorabilia – a stainless steel kitchen sink signed by all four members of the band.

The bizarre item is being auctioned off by the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, but Tool fans won’t be able to actually use the sink, unless they’re willing to lose the signatures of Maynard James Keenan and his bandmates.

As a press release states, “Tool members are generally reluctant to sign items to donate. However, when presented with ‘the kitchen sink’ and a good cause, they couldn’t resist.”

Advertisement

The sink is a highlight in a true treasure trove of items that are being auctioned, including a special limited-edition Les Paul featuring the artwork from Dio’s iconic album ‘Holy Diver’.

Guitars autographed by Lita Ford, Nancy Wilson of Heart, John 5, Avenged Sevenfold, Motörhead, and Slash will also be up for grabs, as will a single Schecter Omen Solo 6 guitar signed by 15 musicians including members of Dio and Quiet Riot and the late Eddie Money.

Vintage Beatles and Fleetwood Mac memorabilia is also up for grabs.

The auction forms part of the larger ‘Icons & Idols: TRILOGY Rock ‘n’ Roll Auction’, with bidding starting on December 2nd at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET via Julien’s Auctions.

A catalog of all the items can be found here.

Advertisement

Dio, who fronted Rainbow, Black Sabbath, and his own titular band, died from gastric cancer in 2010.

It comes after a pallet of custom Les Paul guitars designed by Tool guitarist Adam Jones were stolen from a truck in Indiana earlier this month.

The limited-edition 1979 Gibson Les Paul Custom Silverburst was unveiled last month, with three members of Tool scoring new short film The Witness to mark the occasion.