Tool drummer Danny Carey arrested for alleged assault at Kansas City airport

Tool drummer Danny Carey was arrested on Sunday (December 12) for an alleged assault at Kansas City Airport.

As TMZ reports, Carey, who has since been released on bond, is suspected of getting into a physical altercation with a male security employee inside the terminal.

The drummer had been in his home state of Kansas over the weekend to play drums in the stands with the University of Kansas band during the school’s home basketball game against the University of Missouri.

Carey was detained on misdemeanor assault and later released on bond. Officers told TMZ that a police report is being forwarded to prosecutors for review, meaning that charges could potentially follow.

Both TMZ and Consequence contacted Carey’s representatives, who issued “no comment” about the incident.

Tool drummer Danny Carey was arrested for misdemeanor assault at the airport in Kansas City. https://t.co/C7aKNg61p3 — TMZ (@TMZ) December 13, 2021

Carey’s arrest has come a month before Tool are set to launch their 2022 US tour. See here for a full list of dates starting in January.

Meanwhile, Carey joined a host of musicians from some of rock’s biggest bands including Foo Fighters, Queens Of The Stone Age and Red Hot Chili Peppers for a live all-star jam in Malibu, California earlier this month (December 5).

At the Bring Back The Arts benefit for Malibu Elementary School, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme and Troy Van Leeuwen, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Jane’s Addiction‘s Chris Chaney, producer Andrew Watt and Carey all appeared onstage together.