Tool drummer Danny Carey’s assault case dropped by prosecutors

Tool drummer Danny Carey has had his assault charges dismissed against him.

Carey was arrested in December 2021 for allegedly assaulting an employee working in security at Kansas City International Airport. According to a police report, Carey allegedly yelled a homophobic slur at the victim while poking him in the chest with two fingers.

In addition, footage of the incident obtained by TMZ showed Carey berating officers and telling the person filming him to “videotape all of this”. He later asked the police, “Who did I just assault?” and said: “I just want to get the fuck out of here.”

At the end of the video, two officers could be seen pushing Carey against a glass wall outside the airport, one of whom later handcuffed him.

TMZ reported at the time that Carey was facing misdemeanor assault charges and risked a fine of up to $13,900 (£11,213).

Now, Fox4 News Kansas City has reported via Blabbermouth that Carey has had all charges dropped against him. No reason was given for the dismissal, with the court only saying the case is a closed confidential matter. Revolver reports that he was meant to appear at a court hearing on December 15, 2022, which had previously been postponed seven times.

