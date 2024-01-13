Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan earns black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan has earned a black belt in the martial art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, as confirmed on Instagram.

A photo was posted on the social media site by fellow black belt Ty Gay this week (January 8) showing Keenan with his newly-acquired belt.

“Congratulations to my friend, training partner, and sometimes nemesis @iamthebriefcase on the monumental task of receiving his Black Belt today,” Gay wrote beneath the photo. “Was an amazing event, with a bunch of truly amazing people. Today, Jiu-Jitsu became just a little bit better.”

Keenan himself posted a photo of his belt on Instagram, adding: “New chapter. Thank you all for helping me write the previous,” before tagging in a series of his training partners.

Keenan has been known to be training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for over two decades, and attained the brown belt in 2021.

This week (January 11), Tool drummer Danny Carey said that the band might release an EP rather than a full-length album. That followed a tease back in October from bassist Justin Chancellor that fans wouldn’t be waiting long for Tool’s next LP. Their most recent album was 2019’s ‘Fear Inoculum‘.

In other Tool news, the band recently announced a series of UK and European tour dates, set to kick off later in the year. Check out the full list of dates below and visit here for tickets.

TOOL’s European tour dates are:

MAY

25 – Hannover, DE ZAG Arena

27 – Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

30 – Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena

JUNE

1 – Manchester, UK AO Arena

3 – London, UK The O2

5 – Paris, FR Accor Arena

8 – Berlin, DE Parkbühne Wuhlheide

10 – Wien, AT Wiener Stadthalle

11 – Kraków, PL Tauron Arena

13 – Budapest, HU BudapestAréna

18 – Köln, DE Lanxess Arena

20 – Dessel, BE Graspop Metal Meeting

22 – Copenhagen, DK CopenHell

25 – Stockholm, SE Tele2 Arena

27 – Oslo, NO Tons of Rock