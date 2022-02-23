Tool have announced plans to mark the 30th anniversary of their classic 1992 EP ‘Opiate’ with a re-imagined and extended version of the title track.

The new version of the song, which is available to stream from March 1, will also be celebrated with a short film and 46-page art book featuring behind-the-scenes and making-of photos, interviews and more, on March 18.

Visual artist Dominic Hailstone, who has previously worked on the sci-fi movie Alien: Covenant, teamed up with guitarist Adam Jones for the 10-minute-plus video, which is the band’s first in 15 years.

You can listen to a snippet of the new version of ‘Opiate’ below and order the physical release here.

Meanwhile, the band angered fans earlier this week after announcing plans to sell an ultra-deluxe vinyl version of their 2019 album ‘Fear Inoculum’ for $810 (£595).

The album will only be available to fans who bought the Toolarmy VIP tickets to the forthcoming dates on their tour. For $810, the collection includes five discs of 180-gram vinyl, with music on one side and etched art on the other. They have also been autographed.

While fans expressed their excitement at owning the Tool vinyl, many were annoyed by the high price tag. One person commented on the band’s Instagram post: “Any chance of a non-silly variant to, you know, just be able to listen to on a record player?”

Tool released ‘Fear Inoculum’, their fifth studio album, in August of 2019. In a five-star review, NME praised the album as “a languid, blissful work, featuring perhaps the best collection of vocals that singer [Maynard James] Keenan has ever committed to tape.”

Meanwhile band are set to tour the UK and Europe later in the year, starting in Copenhagen on April 23, before finishing up in Budapest on May 24. They’ll also be serving as one of the headliners of Bonnaroo alongside Stevie Nicks and J. Cole.