Tool’s Maynard James Keenan protests Florida’s anti-drag ban at Daytona Beach gig

Tool‘s Maynard James Keenan protested Florida’s new anti-drag ban on stage at the band’s Daytona Beach gig last night (May 21).

On Sunday, the band played the Welcome To Rockville festival, and Keenan appeared on stage in drag, protesting the new bill that became law this week.

The law, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, prohibits minors from attending drag shows amongst a number of other anti-trans policies.

This year’s Welcome To Rockville was an all-ages festival, meaning that Keenan was technically in breach of the new law for his actions.

See footage from the show, in which Keenan wore a blonde wig, red lipstick and fake breasts, below.

Maynard of TooL (a perfect circle and puscifer also) is an absolute legend. Performing last night, in drag at their Florida show. pic.twitter.com/nDFIpjz3wF — 🥀Imposter🥀 (@Imposter_Edits) May 22, 2023

Last month, Lizzo brought out several drag performers, including Ru-Paul’s Drag Race alumni, on stage with her in Knoxville, Tennessee to protest the state’s ban on drag.

“In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, ‘Cancel your shows in Tennessee,’ ‘Don’t go to Tennessee,’” Lizzo said, to which the audience booed. “You don’t have to boo that person. Their reasons were valid.”

She continued: “But why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most? … Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences? And celebrate fat Black women?”

Paramore‘s Hayley Williams, who is from Tennessee, also decried the legislation. “Once again our state has passed two regressive and unfathomably harmful bills,” she wrote on her Instagram story.