Top prize at Malaysia’s Anugerah Juara Lagu 35 goes to Kaka Azraff for ‘Gila’

The top prize at this year’s Anugerah Juara Lagu, the Malaysian music contest which took place on Sunday (March 14), went to the song ‘Gila’ by singer Kaka Azraff and rappers Loca B and Noki.

‘Gila’ beat 11 other songs at the 35th Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL35), the popular Malaysian music contest that has taken place annually since 1986.

Speaking to Harian Metro, head of jury Datuk Mokhzani Ismail said that ‘Gila’ was chosen as the winner for its strong message and fresh melody.

Advertisement

“Every year, we want to find something ‘new’ in all of the competing songs, but the ‘new’ must have the quality as well. The lyrics and its content blends well with the current situation with the pandemic,” said Mokhzani.

“The decision to put the three artists also created a wonderful chemistry which has taken the song to a new degree.”

The win capped a challenging week for Kaka Azraff. As she told the media afterwards, her grandmother had passed away in the week prior to the show. With the encouragement of her aunt Ella – the mononymous musician also known as Malaysia’s Queen of Rock – she performed the song live at the show alongside her collaborators.

“I was also very confident with the song. It would be a waste not to perform,” said the singer.

Advertisement

‘Gila’ was composed by Loca B, Noki and award-winning composer Ezra Kong. The winners took home a cash prize of RM50,000 along with a trophy.

Coming in second and third place respectively were Aina Abdul’s ‘Semalam’ and Wany Hasrita and Datuk Jamal Abdullah’s ‘Belenggu Rindu’.

Other notable acts and tracks that were nominated for awards at Anugerah Juara Lagu included Ernie Zakri’s ‘Gundah’, Floor 88’s ‘Hutang’, and Nabila Razali’s ‘Peluang’.

One of the night’s performance highlights was of aforementioned rock icon Ella collaborating with rising stars Yonnyboii and Naim Daniel for ‘Gemilang’. See it below:

This year’s Anugerah Juara Lagu was originally scheduled to take place on February 7 at the larger venue of MBSA Auditorium in Shah Alam, but was postponed due to Malaysia’s implementation of Movement Control Order restrictions.

The event’s organisers then made the decision to postpone Anugerah Juara Lagu, as the 14-day lockdown following the MCO would have made it impossible for the production team to construct the stage and set in time.

Watch the complete Anugerah Juara Lagu show below.