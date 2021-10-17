Tori Amos previews new album with rollocking single ‘Spies’

Tori Amos has shared a second preview of her forthcoming new album – listen to ‘Spies’ below.

The track follows recent track ‘Speaking With Trees’ in previewing the singer’s forthcoming new album ‘Ocean To Ocean’, which will be her first LP since 2017’s ‘Native Invader’.

Speaking to NME last month about the new album, Amos was asked about the surreal imagery of ‘Spies’, and whether it took her a long time to be able to complete the song.

“Yes, I had to work towards that,” she said. “That’s me coming out of a really dark place and being able to deal with bad dreams, knowing that they’re benevolent. [I’m exploring the idea that] from Cornwall to London, up to Aberdeen and over to Dublin, on these isles there are well intentioned beings who are trying to help and protect people who can’t sleep because of their night terrors.

“There was about a week when Tash was having all these really bad dreams, and so I was inspired to write something that would make her laugh.”

Listen to ‘Spies’ below:

Set for release via Decca on October 29, ‘Ocean To Ocean’ is, according to Amos, “a record about your losses, and how you cope with them”.

“Thankfully when you’ve lived long enough, you can recognise you’re not feeling like the mom you want to be, the wife you want to be, the artist you want to be,” she added.

“I realised that to shift this, you have to write from the place where you are. I was in my own private hell, so I told myself, then that’s where you write from – you’ve done it before…”

‘Ocean To Ocean’ is set to be toured around the UK and Europe next year, with the shows taking place in February and March next year.