Torres shares anthemic new single ‘Hug From A Dinosaur’

Torres has released a music video to accompany her latest single ‘Hug From A Dinosaur’.

The track is the latest to be taken from new album ‘Thirstier’, following lead single ‘Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head’, due July 30 via Merge Records.

‘Hug From A Dinosaur’ finds Torres – AKA Mackenzie Scott – in buoyant mood on a scuzzy classic rock number. “Clock is sinking into quicksand disappearing fast / No bother, where we’re headed we won’t need that,” she sings on the track. “What comprises all this joy I feel and where was it before? / Ancient and eternal and surreal as a hug from a dinosaur.”

Advertisement

Speaking about the new single, Scott explained: “The title emerged from a dream I had. The song’s theme is that truth is eternal, and it’s also about never stopping.

“To bring it back down to earth, the song’s also about being ready to drop everything to do something essential for someone you love. In this instance, it’s bringing my girlfriend lunch so she can keep painting.”

The accompanying video, edited by Areeb Tariq, includes a number of colourful psychedelic scenes – watch it below.

Torres is set to tour ‘Thirstier’ around the US in the second half of 2021, with a UK tour following early next year.

See the singer’s upcoming UK tour dates below, with tickets available now here.

Advertisement

MARCH 2022

11 – Glasgow, Mono

12 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

13 – Manchester, Night & Day Cafe

14 – Bristol, Exchange

15 – London, Bush Hall

Last year, as the coronavirus pandemic hit Europe, Torres was performing one of the last shows of her tour in Berlin when the United States imposed a travel ban from Europe which caused mass panic, leading her to plead for help in getting her and her band home safely.

Reflecting on the incident and seeking help, she said: “I asked fans on the internet, which I’ve never done in my life. Asking for help in general is not really my forte. But I got so scared that we were going to get stuck.

“People were so generous! I’m still trying to figure out what my plan is for thanking people, because it’s the reason I made it home quickly and safely.”