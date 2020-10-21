Tory Lanez called “genuinely crazy” by Megan Thee Stallion after he insists she’s still his friend

Tory Lanez has been branded “genuinely crazy” by Megan Thee Stallion after he insisted that he’s still friends with Megan despite being accused of shooting the rapper in the foot after a party earlier this year.

Lanez faces charges over an alleged shooting incident in July, with an arraignment set for next month. The charges, issued on October 8, included assault with a semi-automatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Lanez has since denied shooting Megan in the lyrics of the track ‘Money Over Fallouts’, which was released in September.

He has also been issued with a protective order ruling that he cannot contact or come within 100 yards of Megan Thee Stallion.

Despite the ongoing legal issues, he insisted on Tuesday (October 20) that the evidence against him has been “falsified” and he is still a fan of Megan.

But Megan was quick to insist that the friendship is not mutual, and posted on Twitter: “This n***a genuinely crazy”.

Tory wrote in his original Instagram post: “I don’t ever wanna come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I’m disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend.

“No matter what – even if she doesn’t look at me like that – I look at her like she’s still my friend.”

Earlier this month, Megan addressed the alleged shooting incident in the New York Times without naming Lanez.

“I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man,” she wrote. “After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place.

“My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends. Even as a victim, I have been met with scepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted.”