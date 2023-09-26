Tory Lanez says he’s in “great spirits” during first month in prison

Tory Lanez has claimed that he is in “great spirits” during the first month of his 10-year prison sentence.

The rapper – real name Daystar Peterson – was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion and sentenced to 10 years behind bars back in August. Yesterday (September 25), he shared an audio message to his fans in which he spoke about the conditions of his jail cell and announced the deluxe edition of his 2021 LP ‘Alone at Prom’.

“I’m talking to you live from prison right now. I’m just happy to get out of that bullshit county jail. They were hating on the young fly, you heard? Had me on 24-hour lockdown. A half-sized cell by myself,” he said. “No windows, no mirrors. N—a ain’t even seen himself in a whole year.”

He continued: “But with all them disadvantages against me, my head has always been held high, man. I want y’all to know I’m in great spirits, and my drive and ambition is growing stronger every day.

After thanking his fans for their continuous support, he asked them “not to be afraid”. “This don’t spark no fear in my heart at all. In fact, I’m more prepared than ever,” he said before teasing the deluxe edition of his album.

The audio message comes a day after Page Six reported that the rapper was “scared for his life” in prison.

“Tory is scared for his life and safety in prison. He feels like he is an instant and direct target because of his celebrity status,” a source told the publication. “He stands in at 5-foot-3, so his size is definitely a setback. He is housed with real hardcore criminals, murderers. So he is really hoping that his lawyers will be able to continue to fight for his freedom while still maintaining his innocence. The whole thing is a mess.”

It also comes days after his mugshot was released to TMZ. The photo showed Lanez appearing disheveled and unkept. Around the same time, LA County had denied his request to remain outside of prison while he appeals his conviction.

The request was denied after Judge David Herriford cited the “violent felony” he was convicted of, his “history of violating court orders”.