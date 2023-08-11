Tory Lanez issues statement following sentence: “I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do”

Tory Lanez has issued a statement following his prison sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Today (August 11), Lanez took to social media to share a statement after the rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in both feet in 2020. Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – was sentenced earlier this week after being found guilty in December last year of three felonies related to the shooting.

Peterson wrote in his statement: “I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will.”

“This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved… That’s it.”

He continued: “In no way, shape, or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”

“I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious. Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

He ended his statement by thanking his family, friends and fans for their support, adding “see you soon”.

Yesterday (August 10), Legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff revealed that Tory Lanez will have nearly a year reduced from his 10-year sentence due to the time he has already served.

Taking to X/Twitter, Cuniff explained: “Lanez will be credited for 231 days he’s already spent in jail. He gets 15% credit of 34 days.” She continued: “[Judge David] Herriford [of the Los Angeles County Superior Court] also is crediting his 40 days of house arrest, for a total of 305 days. He’ll request bail pending appeal, which will be heard Aug. 15. (Extremely unlikely to be granted).”

Prosecutors on the case were seeking a 13-year sentence, while the maximum sentence he could have received was 22 years and eight months.

Lanez was found guilty of all three charges pegged against him: one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm; one count of carrying a concealed, loaded, and unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and one charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

In April, Megan Thee Stallion – real name Megan Pete – issued a “final” response over the incident. In her response, she reflected on the “humiliation” she faced from the public when coming forward with the claims.