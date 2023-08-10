Tory Lanez’s Megan Thee Stallion shooting sentence will likely be reduced to nine years

Tory Lanez may be able to shorten his 10-year sentence in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in a 2020 incident.

Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – was found guilty in December last year of three felonies related to the shooting. Sentencing was delayed from Monday (August 7) to Tuesday (August 8), with Lanez then finally being handed down his jail term.

As reported by Legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff, Lanez will have nearly a year reduced from his 10-year sentence due to the time he has already served.

Taking to X/Twitter, Cuniff explained: “Lanez will be credited for 231 days he’s already spent in jail. He gets 15% credit of 34 days.”

She continued: “[Judge David] Herriford [of the Los Angeles County Superior Court] also is crediting his 40 days of house arrest, for a total of 305 days. He’ll request bail pending appeal, which will be heard Aug. 15. (Extremely unlikely to be granted).”

Cuniff also shared a statement made by Deputy D.A. Kathy Ta of Megan Thee Stallion that read: “I cannot emphasize enough the power that it must’ve taken someone with that level of trauma that she’s undergone and the willingness to come forward after being vilified online.”

Prosecutors on the case were seeking a 13-year sentence, while the maximum sentence he could have received was 22 years and eight months.

While Megan Thee Stallion – who was shot in both feet by Lanez after attending a party in 2020 – wasn’t present at the hearing, she submitted a court statement that reads per an Associated Press report: “Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace. Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

Lanez was found guilty of all three charges pegged against him: one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm; one count of carrying a concealed, loaded, and unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and one charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

In April, Megan Thee Stallion – real name Megan Pete – issued a “final” response over the incident. In her response, she reflected on the “humiliation” she faced from the public when coming forward with the claims.