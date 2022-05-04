Watch the “mini movie” for Tove Lo’s new single ‘No One Dies From Love’

Tove Lo has shared the video for her new single ‘No One Dies From Love’ – you can watch the clip below.

The track is the first preview of the Sweden-born, Los Angeles-based artist’s forthcoming new album, which will be the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Sunshine Kitty’.

Co-written with her long-time collaborator Ludvig Söderberg, Lo said of the meaning behind ‘No One Dies From Love’: “When you’re with someone for a long time and it ends all of a sudden, it’s like a part of you has died. This person is now a stranger to you. All of the memories are tainted.

“For the first part of the break-up, you believe you’re not supposed to feel good about anything you had together. What I believe I do best is ‘heartbreak you can dance to’. This song is that.”

The video for ‘No One Dies From Love’, which you can watch above, was filmed in Mexico City and directed by the Brazilian duo Alaska, who previously worked with Lo on the video for ‘Are U Gonna Tell Her?’.

“All the songs on the album are very cinematic, dramatic and grand, so for the visual story I want to attach a character to each song,” Lo explained of the clip.

“For ‘No One Dies From Love’ it’s the classic vulnerable, lonely starlet looking for connection. This mini movie is a different kind of love story.”

As well as details of a UK and European tour, Lo has also announced the launch of Pretty Swede Records, her own record label with mtheory.

“I have a lot of freedom, and it’s been fun to work with mtheory,” she said in a statement. “This will be the first release under my label. I’m a pop girl, but I like to make things weird and be in full control of the whole vision. This is the perfect way to put out exactly what I want.”

Tickets for the UK dates of the tour go on general sale on Friday (May 6) at 10am, and you’ll be able to find them here.