Tove Lo to make acting debut in new feature film ‘The Emigrants’

Tove Lo is set to make her acting debut in a new film remake of The Emigrants.

Norwegian director Erik Poppe will direct Lo in the 2021 adaptation of Vilhelm Moberg’s 1950s novel of the same name.

A bio describes the film as chronicling “the one and a half million Swedes who sought a better life across the Atlantic in the mid-19th century”. Lo – real name Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson – is set to play the character of Ulrika.

Advertisement

In an interview with Deadline, Lo said getting into acting had always been “a dream rather than an intention”, but that she was “very happy” to be a part of the project.

“It’s a classic told from a female perspective, which I love,” Lo said. “I also love the character Ulrika, she’s a fighter but still vulnerable.”

In a press statement, Lo added, “All this being a completely new experience is of course a bit nerve wrecking [sic] but incredibly exciting!”

The film is also set to star Gustav Skarsgård (The Vikings) and Lisa Carlehed (Until We Fall).

Swedish singer Minca Zetterlund played the character of Ulrika in the 1971 film adaptation, which went on to be nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture in 1973.

Advertisement

Lo released her last studio album, ‘Sunshine Kitty’, in September 2019. In a four-star review, NME called the release “glittering, expertly crafted pop and bold new sounds”.