Listen to Towa Bird’s exclusive playlist to accompany The Cover

This week’s star of The Cover on NME, Towa Bird, has shared a playlist exclusively to accompany the story’s launch – listen to it below.

The LA-based artist is on this week’s (November 6) edition of The Cover, a renewal of NME’s commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover – you can read Towa’s profile here.

The artist has compiled ‘Songs To Have Lesbian Sex To’, a playlist featuring Bird’s recent single ‘Drain Me!’, Jake Bugg, David Bowie and Simon and Garfunkel.

Listen to the full playlist on Spotify below and on Apple Music.

In this week’s Cover, discusses her upcoming debut album ‘American Hero’, due out on Interscope. She told NME that the song fills a void in pop music: “You don’t hear that many songs about queer sex like that. It’s my sense of normal, but I suppose to the outside world, it represents much, much more. So in a way, I’m happy I can be that representation, that I can put out a rock song about lesbian sex.”

Elsewhere, she discusses co-signs from Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish, her heritage and more.

Read the full Cover story with Towa Bird here.