Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp dedicate cover of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ to Queen Elizabeth II

In place of a new instalment of their Sunday Lunch series, Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have dedicated a cover of David Bowie‘s ‘Heroes’ to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

A description shared with the video – which sees Willcox hold up handwritten placards dedicated to the Queen as well as the duo’s personal heroes, while Fripp plays guitar behind her – saw the pair offer their condolences to the British Royal Family. “Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp wish to extend condolences to the Royal Family, and respect the dedication HRH Elizabeth II showed her country during her unprecedented reign,” the description read.

“The Sunday Lunch series is paused to play “Heroes” in acknowledgement of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.”

Watch the video below:

The couple have been delivering Sunday Lunch episodes since 2020, when they began the series during the coronavirus pandemic. Among their covers have been Pantera‘s ‘5 Minutes Alone’, Grace Jones‘ ‘Slave To The Rhythm’, Lenny Kravitz’s ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’, Limp Bizkit’s ‘Nookie’ and Billy Idol‘s ‘Rebel Yell’ among many others.

Hordes of music and entertainment industry figures have paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II following her death at age 96 on September 8.

In a statement, David Attenborough observed how “the whole nation is bereaved”. Sharing an image of the pair in 1977, Dolly Parton said the Queen “carried herself with grace and strength her entire life”.

On Twitter, Elton John wrote: “She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.”

Elsewhere, Pearl Jam covered The Beatles‘ ‘Her Majesty’ in honour of the late monarch, while talk show host James Cordon led tributes on The Late Late Show, describing her as “universally adored”.

Sex Pistols, who famously released their single ‘God Save The Queen’ just before the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977, passed comment on the Queen’s death in online posts. Frontman John Lydon – aka Johnny Rotten wrote “Send her victorious”, bassist Steve Jones asked fans “How do you feel?” and bassist Glen Matlock looked to the future with King Charles III. “God save the king – hope he’s not a silly old thing.”