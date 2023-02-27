Watch Toyah Wilcox and Robert Fripp’s latest Sunday Lunch blooper reel

Toyah Willcox and her husband, King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp, have shared a behind the scenes look at their popular Sunday Lunch cover series with a new blooper reel.

“Things don’t always go to plan in the kitchen when Toyah & Robert cook up their Sunday Lunch creations. Enjoy this helping of bloopers from times when it all went to BolløcK$!”, the video’s description reads, setting the tone with Fripp fluffing his lines as the couple attempt to record their cover of Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’.

Watch it below.

The pair’s recent covers include The Tubes’ classic proto-punk anthem ‘White Punks On Dope’, Mötley Crüe’s ‘Shout At The Devil’, KISS’ ‘I Was Made For Lovin You’ and most recently, Republica’s ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’ as their Valentine’s Day contribution. They also put out their version of Willcox’s own ‘Dance In The Hurricane’ from 2008’s ‘In The Court Of The Crimson Queen’ in honour of a new, expanded ‘Rhythm Deluxe’ version of the record.

The YouTube series, which began in 2021, is set to go on tour for the first time later this year. Shows in Liverpool, London, Birmingham, Swansea and more have been announced as part of the tour, which will see the duo busting out their covers of ‘My Generation’, ‘Heroes’, ‘Teenage Kicks’, ‘Rebel Yell’, ‘Smoke On The Water’, ‘Paranoid’ and more.

The series has run into some disapproval from longtime King Crimson fans, with Fripp responding, “My wife insists performers have a responsibility to lift people’s spirits in hard times. Do I respect that? My answer is yes, completely and utterly I do.”

“We’re keenly aware of what people have experienced during lockdown. I mean, banged up in a small apartment while your mother’s dying and you can’t go to the funeral. My wife said to me, if all we’ve done in two years is help one person through their bad time, it’s all worth it,” he added.