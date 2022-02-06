Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp host a ‘White Wedding’ in latest Sunday Lunch cover

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox, have shared a cover of Billy Idol’s ‘White Wedding’ – check it out below.

The cover is a part of the pair’s ‘Sunday Lunch’ video series which has become a viral hit during lockdown and returned for 2022 last week with a Ramones cover.

Launched in 2020, the series has so far seen the couple share renditions of songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and many more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

“It’s a Nice day to start again…. Flowers anyone?” the description for the new cover reads.

Check it out below.

Willcox revealed last February that her Sunday Lockdown Lunch video series started because her husband, King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp, was having withdrawals from performing.

“He hated being on camera at first, but he was moved profoundly by getting messages saying our films, like us performing Swan Lake, saved their lives,” Willcox told NME last year of the impact of Sunday Lunch. “It’s that British thing of laughing in the face of adversity. Slowly, that evolved into us playing rock songs.

“What’s incredible is Robert has never played that kind of guitar and he took on a student who’s a heavy rocker and the student took on me and taught me guitar. And Fripp now has a Mohican and is studying heavy rock. It’s glorious!”

In August, Willcox released her 16th studio album ‘Posh Pop’, which she previewed with the single ‘Levitate’ featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox.