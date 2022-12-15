Trailer and release date shared for ‘Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter’

A trailer and release date have been revealed for the final part of the Surviving R. Kelly documentary series.

The series launched in 2019 and focused on R. Kelly‘s past and ongoing accusations. Since then, he has since been sentenced to 30 years in prison following his conviction on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Later in 2019, a follow-up titled Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact was released, featuring discussions on how the R. Kelly accusations changed discourse on sexual violence.

Advertisement

Now, on January 2 and 3 next year, two-part series The Final Chapter will be released on Lifetime, following the court testimonial of the singer’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary‘s court testimonial and a gun threat made by Kelly’s manager at a 2018 premiere for the first part of the documentary.

A synopsis reads: “While millions have read the headlines, the final chapter connects the shocking fine print with unspeakable details never shared with the public, culminating in the verdict heard around the world.”

Watch the trailer below.

Elsewhere, the new R. Kelly bootleg album, ‘I Admit It’, has been taken down from major streaming services.

On Friday (December 9), a new 13-track album from the jailed singer appeared on Spotify, Apple Music and more, with both the singer’s team and his label going on to deny responsibility for the release. The 13-track, 56-minute album is named after a 19-minute song he released in 2018 with the intention to “set the fuckin’ record straight” about allegations made against him at the time.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kelly’s Jennifer Bonjean claimed the released material was “stolen music,” adding: “A police report was filed some time ago because his masters were stolen, but there’s not much of an appetite to investigate these things. People have had access to his intellectual property rights that they are attempting to profit off of, but unfortunately that does not include Mr. Kelly.”

Last month, R. Kelly’s manager Donnell Russell was sentenced to 20 months in prison after pleading guilty to stalking and harassing one of the singer’s sexual abuse victims.

Kelly was also ordered to pay at least $309,000 (£287,000) in restitution to two of his victims in October, while being found guilty of child pornography and obstruction charges this month.