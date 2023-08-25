Trampolene announce reissue of debut album ‘Swansey To Hornsey’ and book release

Trampolene have announced that they are reissuing their debut album ‘Swansey To Hornsey’.

The 2017 album will be reissued on November 17 via Pete Doherty‘s Strap Originals label, the same day that frontman Jack Jones releases his debut book of the same name.

“The album and the book is ‘Swansea To Hornsey’ as it should have been,” Jones said in a statement. “We couldn’t find anyone to publish the book the first time round. I always wanted to give fans the ultimate experience of listening to the album & reading my book.

Advertisement

“I was gob smacked when Peter (Doherty) said he loved the book so much he was gonna start a publishing company and put my book into the world…not something you hear every day. We edited it together as we drove across Europe…getting to know each other even deeper.

“It was a magical time, and now this all feels like a surreal dream. The album has been going for silly money on eBay & fans are always asking for it to be re- pressed…so we thought f**k it, let’s make it happen.”

Get all the details on the reissue and book release here.

Trampolene have also added three UK shows at the end of the year in Manchester, Cardiff and London.

See the new dates below. Tickets are on sale at 10am BST on August 30, and you can buy yours here.

Advertisement

NOVEMBER 2023

30 – Manchester – Night & Day Cafe

DECEMBER 2023

1 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

2 – London, Omeara