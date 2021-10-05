Travis announce ‘The Invisible Band’ 20th anniversary reissue with ‘Sing’ demo

Travis have announced details of the 20th anniversary reissue of their classic album ‘The Invisible Band’ – get all the details below.

The 2001 album will be reissued as a CD and vinyl box set on December 3 via Craft Recordings.

It’ll feature a remastered version of the original album as well as all of the B-sides from the era, alongside a special new disc of live performances, unreleased demos and rarities. It’s available for pre-order here.

Speaking of the reissue, frontman Fran Healy said: “‘The Invisible Band’ is 20!! I hadn’t listened to the whole album for a while. It’s a lovely piece of work from the big singles like ‘Sing’ and ‘Flowers in the Window’ to ‘Afterglow’ and ‘Last Train’. It sounds great at 20!”

To announce the record, Travis have shared an early version of their hit single ‘Sing’, which originally went by the title ‘Swing’ – listen to that and watch a trailer for the new reissue below:

Next year, Travis will head out on a UK tour to celebrate 20 years of ‘The Invisible Band’. The dates, which take place in May 2022, include a London show at The Roundhouse.

See the full list of dates below. Tickets are available here.

MAY 2022

10 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

11 – Leeds, O2 Academy

12 – Bath, Forum

14 – Stoke, Victoria Hall

15 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

17 – Manchester, Albert Hall

18 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

20 – London, Roundhouse

21 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

22 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

Earlier this year, Travis reissued their acclaimed 1997 debut album ‘Good Feeling’.

Their most recent studio album came with 2020’s ’10 Songs’.

In a three-star review of the album, NME wrote: “’10 Songs’ finds them pandering to their rain-sodden accountant indie core with 10 subdued, pastoral laments liberally sprinkled with keening piano, Beach Boys-style harmonies, slide guitar and I’m-sorry-was-that-your-coffee-no-it’s-totally-my-fault heartbreak. Few Travis records have ever sounded quite so Travis.”