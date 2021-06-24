Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge voice support for Mark Hoppus following cancer diagnosis

Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge have both voiced their support for Mark Hoppus after the Blink-182 bassist revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Hoppus confirmed the news in a post on his social media channels last night (June 23), writing: “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer.

“It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

Speaking to E! News, Blink drummer Barker said that he “loves and supports” Hoppus.

“Mark is my brother and I love and support him,” Barker said. “I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can’t wait for us to play together again soon.”

The drummer also shared a picture of himself with Hoppus on his Instagram Stories overnight, captioning it: “Love you @MarkHoppus”.

Guitarist DeLonge, who left Blink in 2015, said in a tweet overnight that he had been aware of Hoppus’ cancer diagnosis “for a while now”.

I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) June 24, 2021

“And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart,” DeLonge said, adding: “#WeHaveHisBack.”

The likes of All Time Low‘s Alex Gaskarth and Taking Back Sunday, as well as members of A Day To Remember, Of Mice & Men and Good Charlotte, have also spoken out to support Hoppus after he shared the news of his diagnosis.

❤️ do you have a moment to talk about hyperspace tracking — Alex Gaskarth (@AlexGaskarth) June 23, 2021

Wishing you the best @markhoppus / fuck cancer. https://t.co/zZh5YA2FdE — Taking Back Sunday (@TBSOfficial) June 24, 2021

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Alex Shelnutt (@AlexShelnutt) June 23, 2021

Lots of love to you Mark! — Billy Martin (@TheBillyMartin) June 23, 2021

Blink-182’s most recent album, ‘Nine’, was released in 2019.