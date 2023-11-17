Travis Barker becomes first musician to perform for Peloton

Travis Barker has become the first musician to ever perform for Peloton after drumming during a workout class.

As reported by Billboard, yesterday (November 16) Barker drummed along to a 10-minute shadowboxing class taught by Kendall Toole as part of the Peloton Blink-182 Artist Series. The Blink-182 Artist Series will also have other classes, including a 30-minute cycling instalment, which will not feature Barker performing live during the class.

Speaking of the moment in a press release, Barker said: “Being the first musician ever to perform in a Peloton class has been an epic experience. Knowing that millions of people across the globe will watch me and Kendall do our thing is super exciting.”

Advertisement

Toole, the shadowboxing instructor added: “It was an absolute thrill to teach alongside Travis. Travis is someone who I have grown up listening to who also shares my passion for movement and music so collaborating together was natural and effortless.”

This not the first time the Blink-182 member performs in an odd space. Earlier this month, Barker shared a video on TikTok in which he can be seen playing drums to his newborn’s son’s heartbeat.

“Practicing to my babies heartbeat,” Barker captioned the clip. Within minutes of the video, fans took to social media to comment on the video.

“This is giving Ken playing guitar at Barbie,” one TiKTok user wrote in response to a scene from this year’s Barbie move, while a second added: “That would’ve driven me up the wall.” Another said: “Imagine being in the room next to this.”

In other news, Barker recently shared his memories of Taylor Hawkins, the late drummer for Foo Fighters.

Advertisement

Barker told The LA Times that he had spoken to Hawkins shortly before his death. Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room aged 50 in March 2022, hours before Foo Fighters were set to headline a festival in the city as part of a South American tour.