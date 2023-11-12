Fans react to Travis Barker playing drums in hospital after son’s birth

Travis Barker shared a new video on TikTok in which he can be seen playing drums to his newborn’s son’s heartbeat.

The Blink-182 drummer took to TikTok on Thursday (November 9) to share the video, just a few days after his partner Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to Rocky, the couple’s first child together. “Practicing to my babies heartbeat,” Barker captioned the clip.

Within minutes of the video, fans took to social media to comment on the video.

“This is giving Ken playing guitar at Barbie,” one TiKTok user wrote in response to a scene from this year’s Barbie move, while a second added: “That would’ve driven me up the wall.” Another said: “Imagine being in the room next to this.”

Some were more sympathetic writing “how sweet” and “what a moment.”

You can watch the video, filmed by Kardashian below, and read some of the reaction in the comments on the video:

This week, Barker also shared his memories of Taylor Hawkins, the late drummer for Foo Fighters.

Barker told The LA Times that he had spoken to Hawkins shortly before his death. Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room aged 50in March 2022, hours before Foo Fighters were set to headline a festival in the city as part of a South American tour.

According to Barker, he and Hawkins both lived in the San Fernando Valley, where Hawkins suggested they ride mountain bikes together. In response, Barker suggested they drum together as well.

“[Hawkins] was like, ‘I’m not practicing. I’m already as good as I’m ever gonna get,’” Barker recalled. “Like, not f— true. I told him, ‘You’re already a beast, and you’re just gonna keep getting better.’”