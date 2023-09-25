Travis Barker tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Blink-182’s Portugal show

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID ahead of the band’s European tour dates that begin this week.

The band will play Lisbon’s Altice Arena on Sunday (October 2) as the first in a new run of dates on the continent as part of their ongoing reunion tour.

Ahead of the dates beginning, Barker took to Instagram on Friday (September 22) to share a photo of a positive COVID test.

The band and venue have yet to share any official information regarding the Lisbon show or any future gigs.

It comes after Barker returned to the tour this month following after his wife Kourtney Kardashian underwent “life-threatening emergency surgery” for their unborn baby. The incident meant the drummer was forced to fly home from the band’s UK and Ireland tour, cancelling gigs in Dublin, Belfast and Glasgow.

Travis Barker está com covid! Provavelmente os próximos shows do blink-182 terão de ser adiados 😞 pic.twitter.com/fjK0J8zbKk — downstage (@downstagebra) September 23, 2023

Last week, Blink announced their highly-anticipated new album, ‘One More Time…’, and dropped two new singles – ‘One More Time’ and ‘More Than You Know’.

The forthcoming album was recorded between the band’s reunion tour and produced by Barker. Both new tracks also arrive on the heels of last year’s one-off track ‘Edging’.

The LP will mark the first time the classic Blink line-up – comprising Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Barker – have released a new full-length project together since 2011’s ‘Neighborhoods’.

Blink-182 were due to kick off a run of UK tour dates on September 1 with a show in Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, with further dates in Belfast and Dublin (September 4 -5) but they were postponed due to Barker’s family emergency. These will be now rescheduled at a later date.

Meanwhile all remaining upcoming concerts in the UK across October – including two back-to-back nights at London’s O2 Arena – are set to take place as scheduled.

You can see the UK schedule below, and find any remaining tickets here.

OCTOBER 2023

11 – The O2, London

12 – The O2, London

14 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

15 – AO Arena, Manchester

16 – AO Arena, Manchester