Travis Barker to have surgery on injured finger ahead of Blink-182 tour

Travis Barker is having surgery on his injured finger today (March 1) before heading out on tour with Blink-182 next week.

Barker injured himself last month while rehearsing for the upcoming tour, dislocating it and tearing the ligaments while playing the drums. He then said he had hurt it again a couple of weeks later.

Yesterday (February 28), he shared a video to Instagram in which someone put his finger back in place, alongside a photo of him with his injured finger in a brace with the caption ‘Surgery tomorrow’.

The surgery should mean that the band’s upcoming tour, their first with Tom DeLonge since he rejoined the band in October after seven years away, will be able to proceed. The tour kicks off in Tijuana, Mexico, on March 11, before making stops throughout North America, the UK, Europe and Oceania across 2023 and 2024. Support will come from Wallows (Latin America), Turnstile (North America), The Story So Far (UK/Europe) and Rise Against (Australia/New Zealand).

You can see the full list of dates below and buy any remaining tickets for Europe here and North America here.

LATIN AMERICA

+With Support from Wallows

March 11 – Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival)

March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos+

March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA

March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)

March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

March 28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes+

April 1-2 – Monterrey, MX – Venue TBA

NORTH AMERICA

*With Support from Turnstile

May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*

May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*

May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena*

May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*

May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*

May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena*

May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

May 28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Music Festival

Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*

Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Bank of California Stadium*

Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena*

Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center*

Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*

Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

Jun 39 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*

Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*

Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena*

Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena*

Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*

Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*

Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

UK/Europe

^With Support from The Story So Far

Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro^

Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena^

Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena^

Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis^

Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena^

Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena^

Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena^

Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum^

Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena^

Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena^

Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena^

Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle^

Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena^

Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre^

Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi^

Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena^

Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome^

Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena^

Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2^

Oct 12 – London UK, The O2^

Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena^

Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena^

Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

Oct 22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND (2024)

!With Support from Rise Against

Feb 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena!

Feb 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena!

Feb 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena!

Feb 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena!

Blink-182 released their first new song with DeLonge back in the fold, ‘Edging’, back in October. They have also worked on a new album, which DeLonge said is “the best we’ve ever made”.