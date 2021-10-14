Travis frontman Fran Healy has revealed he was “mauled” by a Dachshund that he tried to rescue from the scene of a car crash.

The Scottish musician, who now lives in Los Angeles, recounted the tale on Twitter tonight (October 14). “I was driving down my hill and as I rounded a corner there were 3 cars jackknifed and from the middle of the chaos ran a daschund [sic],” he began.

“So I jumped out and chased it up the hill. Cars bomb down our hill and it would have been toast. So I tried to pick it up and it mauled the shit out [of] my left hand. I held on, hoping to chuck it into our porch but then I slipped and it bolted off, leaving me pishing blood all over the shop.”

Healy went on to say that there was “so much blood” as a result of his injury, with his neighbours subsequently calling an ambulance. “I ran into the house and poured alcohol over the wounds,” he wrote, “then I came out but it wasn’t an ambulance… it was a massive fire engine.”

He continued: “Five Calvin Klein models got out and then I’m telling them about the daschund [sic] and they suggested urgent care… by this time there was about 20 cars waiting to pass, I’m pishing blood.”

Maybe shouldn’t play the guitar for a couple of weeks… or maybe should pic.twitter.com/F30iixWEyN — Fran Healy (@franhealy) October 14, 2021

Urgent care Hollywood style pic.twitter.com/S7wXU5dSVo — Fran Healy (@franhealy) October 14, 2021

Healy then visited an Urgent Care centre to be treated. “Now I’m here and my finger is patched up and bloody sore,” he explained.

“The dog… is fine. Was cornered at the bottom of the hill and the owner, who lives in Stevie Nicks‘ old house (pop pickers), was reunited.”

The singer attached two images of his injuries to the final tweet. Later, he posted another photo along with the caption: “Maybe shouldn’t play the guitar for a couple of weeks… or maybe should.”

Meanwhile, Travis have announced a 20th anniversary edition of their classic album ‘The Invisible Band’. The 2001 record will be reissued as a CD and vinyl box set on December 3.

“‘The Invisible Band’ is 20!! I hadn’t listened to the whole album for a while,” Fran Healy explained. “It’s a lovely piece of work from the big singles like ‘Sing’ and ‘Flowers In The Window’ to ‘Afterglow’ and ‘Last Train’. It sounds great at 20!”