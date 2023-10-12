Travis Kelce addresses “crazy” surge in interest in documentary since Taylor Swift dating rumours

Travis Kelce has acknowledged the recent surge in interest in his documentary following rumours that he is dating Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been receiving an extensive amount of press attention over recent weeks, after reports emerged that he was dating the pop sensation. Now, the NFL player has spoken about the increasing number of views on his documentary, describing the expanding interest as “crazy”.

He spoke about the documentary yesterday (October 11), alongside his brother Jason as part of a new episode of their New Heights podcast.

The documentary – titled Kelce – first premiered on Prime Video last month (September 12), and has since gone on to become the streaming service’s most-watched documentary ever in the United States.

“How crazy is that?” asked Jason, who plays as the Philadelphia Eagles captain, to his brother, jokingly adding: “All because of you and me, it doesn’t have anything to do with this Taylor Swift drama.”

Travis continued to make light of the situation, replying: “That’s what I’m saying man, everybody’s just so interested in the family dynamic… I thought that was pretty cool. That’s fun to hang your hat on.”

Part of the media frenzy between Kelce and Swift emerged last month, when the pop star was spotted watching a game from a box at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City with Kelce’s mother. She had also attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets earlier this month with a host of stars, including Sophie Turner, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Responding to press questions about the nature of their rumoured romance, Kelce refused to formally confirm or deny a relationship, but did address the media storm that has surrounded them both.

“We’re learning with the paparazzi taking photos from all over the place,” he said at a press conference last Friday (October 7) ahead of the NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. “At the same time, you know, it comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You’ve just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.”

Kelce previously said that Swift’s attendance at the Chicago Bears game was “pretty ballsy” and since the ‘Midnights’ star’s first appearance in the world of NFL, sales of Kelce’s Chiefs jerseys saw a 400 per cent sale spike.

Heinz even showcased a new condiment in honour of a viral moment sparked by a photo of Swift at a game last month, and Carson Daly then used Taylor Swift references to explain the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game.

In other Taylor Swift news, earlier today the singer announced that her ‘Eras Tour’ concert film is getting an early release in the United States and Canada due to “unprecedented demand”.