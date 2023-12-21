Travis Kelce speaks out on Taylor Swift being booed at recent football game

Travis Kelce has spoken out about Taylor Swift being booed while attending a recent American football this past weekend.

On the latest episode of Kelce’s podcast, ‘New Heights’, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason, the two discussed Swift’s appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs vs New England Patriots game that took place on Sunday, December 17.

Travis – who is the tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs and is dating Swift – addressed the mixed reactions the ‘Folklore’ singer received from New England Patriots fans when she appeared on the jumbo screen, repping Chiefs merch at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

“They showed Taylor at the game. You don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for someone wearing the opposite colours. Just shows you how amazing that girl is,” Travis said. “They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen.”

He continued: “There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing. But for the most part, everyone was fucking screaming their tail off for her.”

Swift was in attendance at the game along with her father Scott Swift and friend Alana Haim. Swift’s father was also dressed in Chiefs merchandise, which Travis praised, saying: “Mr. Swift (was) in full Chiefs gear. It’s kind of looking real nice on him… He’s rocking it. And he seems to be enjoying himself.”

they are BOOING HER?! Swiftie’s get in the car it’s combat time pic.twitter.com/YlAJ5OE8jb — mariah ♡ (@tayaswizzles13) December 17, 2023

In other Taylor Swift news, Jack Antonoff recently revealed which song from Swift‘s 2022 album ‘Midnights’ had a deep impact on him.

Speaking to Vulture, Antonoff said: “The stuff that shocks me the most is someone’s vulnerability in a song. The end of ‘You’re on Your Own, Kid’ is one of those moments for me. I remember, she wrote that right in front of me and then we put it down, and I was completely punched in the gut. Beautiful.”

He also recalled the “hardest part” of recreating Swift’s ‘1989’ songs – for which he had produced the original 2014 album. “I don’t work with any soft synths, so everything is a sound that’s made in the room. The funny thing is you can’t recall the sounds. So all the Bleachers guys helped a ton on that stuff,” Antonoff explained.

Elsewhere, ‘Era’ has been crowned as the “vibe” word of the year by Dictionary.com – undeniably aided by the success of Swift’s ongoing tour of the same name.