Travis Scott adds more dates to Circus Maximus tour

Travis Scott has extended dates for his current Circus Maximus tour.

The rapper announced his first headline tour back in August since the Astroworld tragedy. All new shows announced will take place in January 2024. Notably, the extended dates still do not feature a show in Houston, Scott’s hometown and the location of the Astroworld tragedy.

Scott will tour his new album ‘UTOPIA’, which NME called a “lofty concept” in our three star review: “Whereas ‘Astroworld’ was the perfect theme for Scott’s music – we’re going to a theme park! – in trying to navigate a lofty concept like finding utopia, his ambitions have led him back to someone who was far more formidable at it.”

New locations for the tour include Milwaukee, Orlando, Columbus and Louisville. You can purchase your tickets here.

Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia: Circus Maximus’ US tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

DECEMBER

04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

08 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

21 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden

23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

JANUARY

03 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

06 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

09 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

14 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

20 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

24 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

31 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

The tour kicked off in October this year, where Scott recently visited Dallas and stopped security from kicking out a female fan mid-show. It was also recently reported that ticket resales for the tour had plummeted as scalpers had overestimated the “low demand”.

Scott also recently played a show in Italy at the original Circus Maximus in Rome. However, it was reported that 60 fans were injured at the show at the 60,000-strong crowd after a concertgoer brought pepper spray and used it on the crowd. Scott did not respond to NME for comment.

In response, director of the head of the Colosseum Archeological Park, has called for an end to performances at the Circus Maximus in Italy: “The Circus Maximus is a monument. It is not a stadium, not a concert hall.”