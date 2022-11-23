Travis Scott and Skepta to headline Art Basel festival dedicated to Virgil Abloh

Travis Scott and Skepta are headlining the inaugural Mirror Mirror festival at Art Basel next month in dedication to Virgil Abloh.

The one-day music festival is held next Saturday (December 3) at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in Miami, Florida, US as part of Miami Beach’s programme of events for the annual art fair.

DJ and designer Abloh died last year at the age of 41 after living with cancer for several years. The influential Off-White fashion designer, who also worked for fashion brands including Louis Vuitton, had close links with the music industry including designing album covers for Kanye West and Jay-Z.

The Mirror Mirror line-up, which has been curated by DJ and producer Benji B, features Yves Tumor, Pedro, Venus X, Bambii, Rampa and Acyde. Benji B will also perform.

According to a press statement the festival takes inspiration from old world fairs with an aim to bring together people from music, art, design, tech, film, fashion and sport. Tickets are on sale now at the Mirror Mirror website.

Mirror Mirror is being spearheaded by Virgil Abloh Securities, a creative company founded by Abloh. All net profits from the event will be donated to support the launch of the Virgil Abloh Foundation in 2023.

“Virgil had the ability to bring everyone together to create magic,” said Abloh’s widow, Shannon, who now serves as the CEO and Managing Director of Virgil Abloh Securities.

“With his close collaborators, we wanted to bring everyone together to celebrate Virgil – his legacy, his passion, and his care for others. He believed his real work was championing others and we will continue his work supporting youth in the arts with the launch of the Virgil Abloh Foundation in 2023.”

Meanwhile, last week Travis Scott joined forces with Pharrell Williams to release a new collaborative song, ‘Down In Atlanta’.