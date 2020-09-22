Travis Scott announces forthcoming release of new single, ‘Franchise’

Travis Scott has announced the forthcoming release of a new track, ‘Franchise’.

Announced on his social media overnight, the track is set for release this Friday (September 25) on cassette, CD and digital download. According to his online store, the artwork for ‘Franchise’ was created by George Condo, the contemporary artist behind the cover art for Kanye West’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’.

‘Franchise’ will be Scott’s second solo track for the year, following on from his single ‘The Plan‘, which features in Christopher Nolan’s new film Tenet. Scott has also featured on tracks with Kanye West, Rosalía, Big Sean and Kid Cudi this year.

Recently, the rapper launched a merchandise line for his partnership with McDonald’s, which includes a McNugget body pillow and menu-emblazoned rug.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” the rapper said.

“We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”

Scott’s last solo full-length release was 2018’s ‘Astroworld’. NME gave the album a five-star review upon its release, describing it as “a lush, complex, extraordinarily accomplished album that invites us mere mortals to peer in at his life behind the velvet rope”.