Travis Scott, Burna Boy and Luke Combs to perform at 2024 Grammys

Travis Scott, Burna Boy and Luke Combs have been added to the list of performers at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

This year’s ceremony is due to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, February 4.

Recently, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa were all announced as performers for next month’s ceremony, and another trio have now been added.

Advertisement

Burna Boy is nominated for four awards at the 2024 Grammys, including Best Global Music Album (‘I Told Them…’), Best African Music Performance (‘City Boys’), Best Global Music Performance (‘Alone’) and Best Melodic Rap Performance (‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’).

Combs and Scott are up for one award each, Best Country Solo Performance (‘Fast Car’) and Best Rap Album (‘Utopia’) respectively.

Eilish and Rodrigo last performed at the Grammys in 2022 when they took the stage for ‘Happier Than Ever’ and ‘Drivers License’, respectively. Additionally, Lipa presented the award for Best New Artist alongside Megan Thee Stallion that year.

In 2021, Lipa played a medley of songs from her second album ‘Future Nostalgia’ at the Grammys while Eilish delivered a rendition of ‘Everything I Wanted’ with her brother and collaborator Finneas.

Trevor Noah is set to host the Grammy Awards for the fourth year in a row in 2024.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift, SZA, Victoria Monét, and Phoebe Bridgers lead the 2024 Grammy Awards nominations – you can check out the full list here.