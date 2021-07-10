Travis Scott is launching his own cannabis line, Cactus Farms

Travis Scott is launching his own line of cannabis called Cactus Farms, marijuana cultivator Connected Cannabis has announced.

The new partnership is the rapper’s first step into the growing marijuana industry and will start appearing in dispensaries in some states in the US this weekend.

Fans will be able to pick it up from dispensaries that stock Connected Cannabis products in California and from Harvest dispensaries in Arizona from today (July 10).

According to Connected Cannabis, Scott’s first Cactus Farms release is a hybrid strain that was hand-selected by the star himself. It is an “Indica-leaning strain” that is said to feature a “dense, purple bud that releases a pungent, funky-sweet gas aroma rounded out by a unique berry twist”.

The new collaboration follows Scott’s new Dior collection, which honours the late rapper Pop Smoke. The Brooklyn native was shot dead during a home invasion in February 2020.

Scott’s range with the designer label features a t-shirt with Pop Smoke’s face on it. “U can’t say Pop and forget the Smoke,” the rapper captioned a post showing a photo of the shirt on Instagram. “Now u in all the stores 4 ever.”

The Dior collaboration marks the first time a musician has been enlisted to create a collection for the fashion house.

Meanwhile, Scott’s Astroworld Festival will return to his hometown of Houston, Texas later this year. Expanded to a two-day event for 2021, the festival’s 100,000 tickets all sold out within an hour of going on sale.

The rapper is also lining up a new album called ‘Utopia’. The record will see him “expand the sound” of his music by working with “some new people”.