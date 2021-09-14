Travis Scott shares more details on forthcoming record ‘Utopia’

Travis Scott has shared some additional details around his forthcoming album, ‘Utopia’, which is expected to arrive sometime this year.

In his cover story with CR Men, the rapper said his album focuses on what he believes are the key components of a utopian state, “medicine, nursing, being a better person, talking, language, communication”.

“You think utopia is a society where everything is good: health, buildings, architecture – nah. It’s just about proper lines of communication,” he said.

Advertisement

“Because that’s the dystopian shit we’re in right now. It’s all hate, hate, hate, and all of that is drawn from what? Miscommunication, non-communication, non-understandable communication, ignorance to communication. ‘I don’t like this person.’ Why? Because somebody told me something to not like this person? Because in history I read to not like this person? Why?”

In the lead-up to the arrival of ‘Utopia’, Scott’s Cactus Jack Films inked a production deal with renowned film company A24, known for Moonlight, Lady Bird, Midsommar and more. The two companies are expected to work on a project related to the album.

‘Utopia’ will follow on from Scott’s 2018 studio album, ‘Astroworld’, which featured collaborations with Drake, Frank Ocean and The Weeknd, among others. Upon its release, NME gave the album five stars, describing it as a “lush, complex, extraordinarily accomplished album that invites us mere mortals to peer in at his life behind the velvet rope”.

Earlier this year, Scott premiered a new track, reportedly titled ‘Escape Plan’, during his performance at Rolling Loud Miami. The song is yet to be formally released.

Advertisement

Yesterday (September 13), Scott took home the MTV Video Music Award for Best Hip-Hop for his track with Young Thug and M.I.A., ‘Franchise’.

Last month, he featured on Kanye West’s track ‘Praise God’ along with Baby Keem, lifted from West’s long-awaited album ‘DONDA’. He also teamed up Keem earlier in the year for ‘Durag Activity’, which was included on the young rapper’s debut LP, ‘The Melodic Blue’.