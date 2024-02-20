TREASURE announce 2024 ‘Reboot’ Asia tour

K-pop boyband TREASURE have announced their brand-new 2024 ‘Reboot’ Asia tour, with concerts in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and more.

Today (February 20), YG Entertainment announced TREASURE’s 2024 ‘Reboot’ Asia tour. It comes a little over a year after their 2023 ‘Hello’ tour, which had featured shows in Taipei, Singapore and more.

The K-pop boyband’s new tour for the year will kick off on May 4 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, the Philippines. Thereafter, the group will play the AsiaWorld-Arena in Hong Kong, as well as a three-night concert at Bangkok’s Impact Arena.

In June 2024, TREASURE will play a concert in the Malaysian capital city of Kuala Lumpur at the Axiata Arena. The same month, the group will also hold a two-night show at the Arena GBK Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.

According to a poster for TREASURE’s 2024 ‘Reboot’ Asia tour, the shows will be presented by YG Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation. More information about the tour, such as ticketing details and more, are expected in the coming weeks.

The dates of TREASURE’s 2024 ‘Reboot’ Asia tour are:

MAY 2024

04: Manila, the Philippines, SM Mall of Asia Arena

18: Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Arena

24: Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

25: Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

26: Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

JUNE 2024

22: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Axiata Arena

29: Jakarta, Indonesia, Arena GBK Senayan

30: Jakarta, Indonesia, Arena GBK Senayan

In other touring news, K-pop girl group aespa have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘SYNK: Parallel Line’ world tour, featuring concerts in Asia, Australia and more.

Meanwhile, KCON Hong Kong 2024 has announced the artist line-up for its upcoming event in March, featuring ATEEZ, ZEROBASEONE and more.