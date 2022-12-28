TREASURE announce Asia tour dates in Singapore, Indonesia and more

K-pop boyband TREASURE have announced their 2023 Hello Asia tour dates, which includes stops in Singapore, Indonesia and more.

The group are set to kick off the Asia leg of their tour this March 4 at the NTSU Arena in Taipei, Taiwan before heading to the Melawati Indoor Stadium in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia on March 11 for the second stop of the tour. They then travel to Jakarta, Indonesia to perform at the ICE BSD City in Tangerang for two nights in a row on March 18 and 19.

TREASURE’s next stop will take place on April 1 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Singapore is next with the concert scheduled to be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 8, with the group then heading to the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, the Philippines on April 15 before ending the Asia leg of their tour at the Galaxy Arena in Macau on April 22.

Ticketing information for the Asia tour dates has yet to be released.

TREASURE recently announced the departure of members Mashiho and Bang Ye-dam in November. The group is now a 10-member act, consisting of Choi Hyun suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo, and So Jung-hwan. Agency YG Entertainment shared that Mashiho would be taking time off to recover from an unspecified health condition, while Bang intends to pursue a career as a music producer.

The boyband had released their ‘The Second Step: Chapter Two’ mini-album in October, which notably excluded the two members. At the time, the agency had cited “internal difficulties” due to both members’ health and personal issues, which resulted in their absence from the group.

‘The Second Step: Chapter Two’ is the second instalment of their ongoing ‘The Second Step’ series, which began in February 2022 with ‘The Second Step: Chapter One’.

TREASURE’s 2023 Asia tour dates are:

March 4 – NTSU Arena, Taipei, Taiwan

March 11 – Malawati Indoor Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

March 18-19 – ICD BSD City, Jakarta, Indonesia

April 1 – Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand

April 8 – Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

April 15 – SM Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

April 22 – Galaxy Arena, Macau