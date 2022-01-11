TREASURE announce date for highly anticipated comeback

TREASURE are set to make their highly anticipated comeback with new music next month.

The boyband teased their forthcoming return with a cryptic 35-second clip that features futuristic visuals, accompanied by flashing text that reads: “Do TREASURE to connect. Do TREASURE to be one. Do TREASURE to you. Join us in the second step of the TREASURE effect.”

The clip concludes with the title of their forthcoming mini-album, ‘The Second Step: Chapter One’, alongside a release date of February 15.

YG Entertainment first announced TREASURE’s comeback on New Year’s Day (January 1), with a “coming soon” poster on the YG Family Twitter account. At the time, it was not confirmed that TREASURE will be making their comeback with a new mini album.

‘The Second Step: Chapter One’ is the long-awaited follow-up to TREASURE’s first studio album, ‘The First Step: Treasure Effect’, which was released on January 2021. That record had been preceded by a three-part mini-album series called ‘The First Step’.

TREASURE was initially formed through the reality survival program YG Treasure Box in 2018.

In related news, Mark Tuan has announced the official release date for his upcoming single, ‘My Life’. The GOT7 member released concept photos and the pre-save link for the forthcoming song on his social media platforms earlier today (January 11).

‘My Life’ is set to be released on January 21 and will be Tuan’s much-anticipated follow-up to ‘Last Breath’, which marked Tuan’s first foray into English-language music as a solo artist.