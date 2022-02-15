TREASURE make long-awaited return with new single ‘JIKJIN’

YG Entertainment boyband TREASURE have made their much-awaited return with new single ‘JIKJIN’

In the new visual, the boyband storm an automobile repair shop, dancing to the new track’s choreography as they declare that they will head straight towards a lover. Later, some of the members are seen speeding down a highway in colourful sports cars.

“You’re the one that I’ve been waiting for / The more I look at you, the more beautiful you are / You’re the sun, so I can’t hide you / Even if I lose my sight, go straight to you,” they sing on the pre-chorus.

Advertisement

‘JIKJIN’ is the title track of TREASURE’s mini-album ‘The Second Step: Chapter One’, both of which were released today (February 15). The new record is the long-awaited follow-up to the boyband’s first studio album, ‘The First Step: Treasure Effect’, which was released in January 2021.

TREASURE were initially formed through the reality survival program YG Treasure Box in 2018. The group comprises a total of 12 members, namely Choi Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jaehyuk, Asahi, Bang Yedam, Haruto, Doyoung, Park Jeongwoo and So Junghwan. The group made their debut in August 2020 with the single ‘Boy’.

In related news, fans of fellow YG Entertainment group BLACKPINK have voiced their displeasure towards the agency over its launch of new merchandise, amidst the act’s lack of musical output in the past year, with their most recent release being October 2020’s ‘THE ALBUM’.

“I don’t plan on funding your other groups’ comebacks as long as you keep leaving my girls without music,” wrote a fan on Twitter, while others criticised the seemingly low-budget and “boring” content the agency has chosen to release in the place of new music.