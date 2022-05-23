Hear TREASURE’s moving cover of Big Bang’s ‘Still Life’

YG Entertainment boyband TREASURE have unveiled their cover of ‘Still Life’, the latest song from labelmates Big Bang.

Five members of the boyband – namely Hyun-suk, Ji-hoon, Yoshi, Haruto and Jeong-woo –came together to perform the cover, which was released on their YouTube channel. For their rendition, the quintet stay true to the original version, down to the instrumentals.

“At sunset next year, A blooming spring / A midsummer night’s dream / Feeling fall, then winter’s snow / Four times a year, spring comes again,” they sing on the emotionally-charged cover. Meanwhile, the accompanying music video features the five TREASURE members performing the song on a bare set, with a large screen behind them.

‘Still Life’ had marked Big Bang’s first release in four years, since their 2018 song ‘Flower Road’. It came shortly after member T.O.P. had left YG Entertainment, though they also confirmed that T.O.P remains a member of Big Bang.

Earlier this month, TREASURE unveiled a rock-inspired remix of their viral TikTok hit ‘DARARI’, alongside a brand-new music video. The original version of the song was first released as a B-side from the boyband’s February mini-album ‘The Second Step: Chapter One’.

TREASURE were initially formed through the reality survival program YG Treasure Box in 2018. The group comprises a total of 12 members, namely Choi Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jaehyuk, Asahi, Bang Yedam, Haruto, Doyoung, Park Jeongwoo and So Junghwan. The group made their debut in August 2020 with the single ‘Boy’.