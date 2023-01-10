TREASURE fans call for Manila concert ticket prices to be lowered

Fans of K-pop boyband TREASURE in the Philippines have expressed their disappointment over the ticket prices for the group’s upcoming Manila concert.

On Tuesday (January 10), concert organisers Live Nation Philippines unveiled the ticket prices and details for TREASURE’s upcoming show in Manila, which will take place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on April 15 as part of the group’s ongoing ‘Hello’ tour.

Shortly after prices were announced, fans took to social media to express their frustration over the ticket prices, which range between PHP3,500 and PHP19,500, and began calling for lower prices ahead of the concert pre-sale slated for January 19.

PHILIPPINE TEUME 📢 THIS IS FOR YOU 🫵🏼@treasuremembers will be coming back to the 🇵🇭 for 2023 TREASURE TOUR [HELLO] IN MANILA on April 15, 2023, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena 🎉https://t.co/W363tvv92f Tickets Onsale 01.19.2023 – 01.21.2023 pic.twitter.com/rJQQKuYtYk — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) January 10, 2023

Per ABS-CBN, the phrases “LNPH” (referring to Live Nation Philippines), “ANG MAHAL” (which translates to “expensive” or “costly”), “LOWER THE PRICE” and “LOWER THE HELLO TICKET PRICES” quickly began trending on Twitter in the Philippines. At the time of publishing, Live Nation Philippines has yet to comment.

Using TREASURE’s other upcoming Southeast Asia shows as reference, fans found that that Manila concert had been priced significantly higher than other stops in the region such as Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta.

The second-most expensive Southeast Asian stop on TREASURE’s ‘Hello’ tour is the Singapore concert, with its priciest category going at S$348/PHP14,333. Meanwhile, the most expensive ticket category for the Manila show is PHP19,500/S$473.

Fans have also drawn comparisons to ticket prices for other K-pop concerts in Manila, such as BLACKPINK’s upcoming ‘Born Pink’ show in March, which is also organised by Live Nation Philippines. BLACKPINK are also on the same agency as TREASURE, YG Entertainment. The most expensive tickets to BLACKPINK’s Manila show are priced at PHP14,950, compared to PHP19,500 for the most expensive TREASURE ticket.