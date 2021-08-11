Listen to Trent Reznor and Danny Elfman’s new version of ‘True’

Trent Reznor has contributed to a new version of Danny Elfman‘s single ‘True’ – you can listen to it below.

The joint reimagining by the Nine Inch Nails frontman and the legendary composer marks the latter’s first-ever collaboration.

“This is the first duet/collaboration I’ve ever done in my life, so to do it with Trent was a real surprise and a treat,” Elfman explained in a statement. “He’s always been a big inspiration to me, not to mention he has one of my all-time favourite singing voices.”

Arriving today (August 11), this new incarnation of ‘True’ – the original of which appeared on Elfman’s album ‘Big Mess’ (2021) – is accompanied by an Aron Johnson-directed official video. Tune in here:

Elfman’s most recent studio effort marked his first solo album in 37 years. It was written and recorded during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown last year and includes contributions from drummer Josh Freese, bassist Stu Brooks and guitarist Nili Brosh.

The renowned TV and film composer’s previous credits include Tim Burton’s Batman films, Good Will Hunting and The Simpsons.

Meanwhile, Trent Reznor has joined forces with his NIN bandmate Atticus Ross to produce Halsey’s upcoming new album, ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’. Dubbed the pop star’s “punk rock” record, the collection is due to arrive on August 27.

Nine Inch Nails are scheduled to top the bill at Riot Fest 2021 (September 16-19), Louder Than Life (September 23-26) and Welcome To Rockville (November 11-14). They’ll also play at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland, Ohio on September 21 and 23, with Pixies supporting.

NIN will headline next year’s Hellfest alongside Metallica, Guns N’ Roses and Scorpions.