TRI.BE share details on upcoming comeback single album ‘CONMIGO’

K-pop rookie girl group TRI.BE have announced their comeback, just three months after making their hotly anticipated debut in February.
Last Friday (April 30), the seven-member outfit, the brainchild of hitmaker Shinsadong Tiger, confirmed that their second single album ‘CONMIGO’ will be released on May 18. It will include two songs: ‘Rub-A-Dum’ and ‘Loro’. Both tracks feature co-writing and -producing credits from Shinsadong Tiger and EXID’s LE, who produces under the moniker Elly.
TRACK LIST
01 #러버덤 (RUB-A-DUM)
02 #LORO
TRI.BE had previously worked with LE on their song ‘Loco’, which appeared alongside their February debut single ‘Doom Doom Ta’. The multinational girl group – which consists of one Japanese, two Taiwanese and four Korean members – are also the first K-pop act to debut under Universal Music Korea, in partnership with TR Entertainment.
In a recent interview, TRI.BE’s Songsun opened up about her struggles to debut as a K-pop idol after nearly a decade of unsuccessful attempts. Originally a member of Banana Culture’s pre-debut group Newkid, Songsun said that “there were so many times I wanted to give up”.
“But in the end, there was always this feeling that this was all I wanted. So I held on,” Songsun added. She also said that she’s “just so happy” and “still can’t believe” that she has made her official debut.