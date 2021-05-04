TRI.BE share details on upcoming comeback single album ‘CONMIGO’

K-pop rookie girl group TRI.BE have announced their comeback, just three months after making their hotly anticipated debut in February.

Last Friday (April 30), the seven-member outfit, the brainchild of hitmaker Shinsadong Tiger, confirmed that their second single album ‘CONMIGO’ will be released on May 18. It will include two songs: ‘Rub-A-Dum’ and ‘Loro’. Both tracks feature co-writing and -producing credits from Shinsadong Tiger and EXID’s LE, who produces under the moniker Elly.

TRI.BE had previously worked with LE on their song ‘Loco’, which appeared alongside their February debut single ‘Doom Doom Ta’. The multinational girl group – which consists of one Japanese, two Taiwanese and four Korean members – are also the first K-pop act to debut under Universal Music Korea, in partnership with TR Entertainment.

In a recent interview, TRI.BE’s Songsun opened up about her struggles to debut as a K-pop idol after nearly a decade of unsuccessful attempts. Originally a member of Banana Culture’s pre-debut group Newkid, Songsun said that “there were so many times I wanted to give up”.

“But in the end, there was always this feeling that this was all I wanted. So I held on,” Songsun added. She also said that she’s “just so happy” and “still can’t believe” that she has made her official debut.