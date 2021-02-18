Multi-national K-pop girl group TRI.BE debut with ‘Doom Doom Ta’

Universal Music Korea’s first K-pop group TRI.BE, produced by hitmaker Shinsadong Tiger, have made their official debut with the song ‘Doom Doom Ta’.

The upbeat number was accompanied by entrancing music video, featuring crisp choreography and a multitude of exotic animals and weaponry to match. ‘Doom Doom Ta’. is the title-track of their first single-album ‘TRI.BE Da Loca’, which also features the B-side song ‘Loca’.

The single-album was produced by Shinsadong Tiger, who has also helmed many hits for other famous K-pop acts such as MOMOLAND, HyunA and EXID. ‘Doom Doom Ta’ was co-written by EXID member LE, who also provided backing vocals.

Watch the video for ‘Doom Doom Ta’ below.

TRI.BE are a quadrilingual group that performs in Korea, English, Chinese and Japanese. The group’s name is a derivation of the perfect shape “triangle” and the word “being”, which means a perfect existence. TRI.BE consists of one Japanese, two Taiwanese, and four Korean members.

Songsun, one of the Korean members, previously revealed that she is a cousin of Yuri from Girls’ Generation. During a media showcase for the newly released song, Sonsun said that she “want[s] to be a perfectionist like my cousin” and shared how she was a “trainee for nine years before debuting”, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

When asked about the group’s future goals and aspirations, Korean TRI.BE member Soeun replied, “Our goal is to win the Rookie of the Year award and come first place in music shows.”

TRI.BE are the latest act to join Universal Music Group’s roster of K-pop acts, following JYP Entertainment‘s TWICE, Big Hit Entertainment‘s TXT and CUBE Entertainment‘s (G)I-DLE. The rookie group is also set to promote in the US in the future, with the help of Republic Records, according to Forbes.