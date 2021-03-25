TRI.BE’s Songsun on previous failed debuts: “I wanted to give up”

Songsun of rookie K-pop girl group TRI.BE says she was close to giving up after numerous failed debut attempts.

The 24-year-old singer, who is also the cousin of Yuri from Girls’ Generation, had spent much of the past decade as a trainee, most notably as a member of Banana Culture’s pre-debut group Newkid. She came close to making it as an idol 10 different times over the past nine years, however, all the plans eventually fizzled out.

She described the experience as “hard” in an interview with Korea JoongAng Daily, and revealed that she contemplated giving up her aspirations of becoming an idol. “I was so close to debut, but it kept getting cancelled. There were so many times I wanted to give up,” she said.

“But in the end, there was always this feeling that this was all I wanted. So I held on,” Songsun added, saying that she “still can’t believe” that she finally made her official debut. “Having debuted means that people know me. I’m just so happy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Songsun also talked about how the group’s wide age range – from 15 to 24 – makes them “special” in the K-pop industry. “I don’t think there’s a group out there that’s like us… I think it gives us a competitive edge,” she said.

Songsun is the leader of the seven-member TRI.BE, who made their official debut last month with the song ‘Doom Doom Ta’, produced by Shinsadong Tiger and co-written by EXID member LE. The multinational group consists of one Japanese, two Taiwanese, and four Korean members.