Trial date set for man who said he broke into Eminem’s home “to kill him”

A trial date has been set for the man who invaded Eminem‘s home in Detroit earlier this year.

Matthew Hughes was charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building in September, after the initial incident in April.

Security footage shown to the court reportedly captured the moment that Hughes sneaked around the outside of the rapper’s home in April, before throwing a paving stone through the back window to gain entry.

Advertisement

Delivering their testimonies to the court, police explained that Eminem confronted Hughes in his living room, with the intruder telling the rapper that he broke into his house with the intention of killing him.

According to the Detroit Free Press, a trial date is now set for April 19 in Macomb County Circuit Court.

“I don’t believe we’re going to have trials with jurors until the vaccine is produced, and that’s a ways down the road, I think,” Judge Edward Servitto explained of the delayed date.

However, Hughes has been handed the option of a quicker bench trial or one that takes place via Zoom.

As well as his charges against Eminem, Hughes is also charged with assaulting a prison employee after he punched a corrections officer in the face.

Advertisement

Hughes was previously arrested and charged in June 2019 after he was caught trespassing on two properties he mistakenly believed to be owned by Eminem.

He was subsequently sentenced to 90 days in jail and ordered to pay fines totalling $1,400.