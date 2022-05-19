Tributes paid to Chris Cornell on the fifth anniversary of his death

Fresh tributes have been paid to Chris Cornell by Soundgarden, Rage Against The Machine and the late frontman’s wife Vicky Cornell to mark the fifth anniversary of his death.

Cornell took his own life on May 18, 2017. He was 52-years-old.

Soundgarden penned a moving post to their late singer on their Instagram page on Tuesday (May 17).

“Chris, five years we have missed you, you have love, you have peace, you have eternity. Love and peace for all of Soundgarden’s brothers and sisters,” the band wrote.

His widow Vicky also posted a pair of tributes on Cornell’s official Instagram page.

“Five years ago tonight, Chris would take the stage for the last time,” she wrote in the first. “It was his final show, his final performance – but nobody knew it at the time. I’ve seen the quote ‘you never know when the last time will be the last time’ and that rings way too true. If you told me before he went on the stage that fateful night, the night would end this way – I would never have believed you.

“Nobody who knew Chris would. In our lifetime everything has a last time – but in the moment, you never know it will be the last time – till you are looking back. Chris lived in the moment and took nothing for granted. We forget how fragile life is, how fluid relationships are and how things can change in a minute. Never miss an opportunity to tell somebody you love them – Chris told us every single day.”

She continued: “To all of his fans – please know he loved you as much as you love him. He was so grateful to be able to make music, perform all over the world, have his music & lyrics touch your heart & impact your lives. He loved receiving love from all of you.”

Rage Against The Machine guitarist and fellow Audioslave member Tom Morello posted a black-and-white image of Cornell, writing: “Five years ago today. Miss ya buddy.”

Five years ago today. Miss ya buddy. pic.twitter.com/Uq80wiDE1j — Tom Morello (@tmorello) May 17, 2022

The Pretty Reckless‘ Taylor Momsen shared concert footage of the late frontman and wrote: “Five years ago today is one of those days where the memory of every minute is burned into my brain. And most certainly, no one sings like you anymore.

“An amazing performance of an amazing song by the amazing Chris Cornell.”

You can see a selection of tributes to Cornell from this week below.

Earlier this year, Vicky Cornell confirmed that the Cornell estate is planning on releasing a second volume of covers that Chris had recorded before his death.

According to his widow, the upcoming collection was mastered by the late singer, but not sequenced. A release date is yet to be announced.

For help and advice on mental health: